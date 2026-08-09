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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Jerusalem, Israel

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2 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 5 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 107 m²
Near Beit Vegan, in the heart of Ramat Charet. Very rare and unique on the market! In a qui…
$1,50M
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Duplex 4 rooms in Jerusalem, Israel
Duplex 4 rooms
Jerusalem, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 112 m²
Central and quiet location with a view of the promenade Bright 4-room duplex near Emek refai…
$1,09M
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