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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Givatayim, Israel

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1 property total found
1 room apartment in Givatayim, Israel
1 room apartment
Givatayim, Israel
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Reference: 6862 Quiet area in the heart of Givataim Studio Surface area of 30 m2 Small priva…
$1,279
per month
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