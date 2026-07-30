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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Givat Shmuel, Israel

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2 properties total found
Duplex 6 rooms in Givat Shmuel, Israel
Duplex 6 rooms
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 195 m²
Reference: GS 102 Ramat Hadar District Central and convenient location: close to cafes, supe…
$1,92M
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Duplex 6 rooms in Givat Shmuel, Israel
Duplex 6 rooms
Givat Shmuel, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 195 m²
Reference: GS 102 Ramat Hadar District Central and convenient location: close to cafes, supe…
$1,92M
Leave a request
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