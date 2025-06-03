Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Ashkelon Subdistrict, Israel

7 properties total found
Villa 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 233 m²
A beautiful duplex in very good condition, beautiful terrace
$1,10M
Villa 5 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Villa 5 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 420 m²
villa in barnea 5 rooms with a habitable basement land 420 m2
$1,07M
Villa 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 213 m²
A 4-room apartment in the Agamim district, 90 m2 terrace, like new condition
$556,182
Villa 7 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
a beautiful house in barnea 7 rooms with swimming pool close to the sea
$1,49M
Villa 6 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Villa 6 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 340 m²
a beautiful villa close to the sea in the Afridr district with cellar and swimming pool
$1,77M
Villa 4 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Villa 4 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 110 m²
Neve Ilan district 4 rooms in the center rue Elie Cohen very good condition
$429,777
Villa 7 rooms in Ashkelon, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Ashkelon, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
a beautiful house in barnea 7 rooms with swimming pool close to the sea
$1,49M
Properties features in Ashkelon Subdistrict, Israel

