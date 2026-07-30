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Monthly rent of villas in Ashdod, Israel

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2 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 395 m²
Reference: 6925 District: Youd Zain, close to the sea Magnificent villa for rent of 7 rooms …
$12,350
per month
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6 room villa in Ashdod, Israel
6 room villa
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 270 m²
Reference: 6542 District: Youd Alef Villa of 6 rooms on 2 floors including mamad Surface are…
$4,225
per month
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