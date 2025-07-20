Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Penthouse

Monthly rent of penthouses in Ashdod, Israel

Penthouse 6 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
For rent: outstanding prestigious penthouse in Ashdod. Discover an exceptional property: a s…
$5,056
per month
