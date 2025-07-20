Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Ashdod, Israel

4 properties total found
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 157 m²
?????️ NEW IN ASHDOD – Harmony Residence – Delivered in June! Discover the new Harmony Resi…
$2,219
per month
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
5 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 192 m²
For rent - Apartment 5 rooms - City Ashdod Superb apartment of 192 m2 with a terrace of 16 …
$2,079
per month
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ashdod, Israel
2 room apartment
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
For rent 2 rooms in Marina in Ashdod Fully furnished with good taste and in perfect conditio…
$1,124
per month
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 6 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 6
Area 350 m²
For rent: outstanding prestigious penthouse in Ashdod. Discover an exceptional property: a s…
$5,056
per month
Leave a request
