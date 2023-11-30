Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Vac, Hungary

14 properties total found
5 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
5 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€200,696
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€114,230
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€99,872
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€139,879
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
€89,903
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€92,283
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€73,774
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€116,081
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€76,418
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€100,454
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€197,081
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
€253,845
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€100,216
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
€144,282
