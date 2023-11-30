Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Vac

Residential properties for sale in Vac, Hungary

apartments
14
houses
26
40 properties total found
House in Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 12 m²
€42,043
5 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
5 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
€200,696
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€114,230
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€99,872
4 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
4 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
€139,879
4 room house in Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
€303,821
5 room house in Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
€1,16M
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 51 m²
€89,903
House in Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€102,860
7 room house in Vac, Hungary
7 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 7
Area 441 m²
€1,02M
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€92,283
6 room house in Vac, Hungary
6 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€166,586
2 room house in Vac, Hungary
2 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
€330,263
4 room house in Vac, Hungary
4 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€171,610
3 room house in Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
€131,946
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€73,774
5 room house in Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Area 248 m²
€396,633
5 room house in Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
€290,864
6 room house in Vac, Hungary
6 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 175 m²
€341,104
3 room house in Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€115,023
2 room house in Vac, Hungary
2 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€84,351
6 room house in Vac, Hungary
6 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€184,302
House in Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
€49,976
House in Vac, Hungary
House
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 20 m²
€14,543
3 room house in Vac, Hungary
3 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€137,235
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€116,081
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€76,418
5 room house in Vac, Hungary
5 room house
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
€216,561
2 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
2 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
€100,454
3 room apartment in Vac, Hungary
3 room apartment
Vac, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€197,081
