  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Tata
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Tata, Hungary

10 properties total found
4 room house in Tata, Hungary
4 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€130,862
5 room house in Tata, Hungary
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
€327,810
4 room house in Tata, Hungary
4 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
For sale in Tata-Újhegy, a family house located in a calm and pleasant neighborhood. The pro…
€146,728
3 room house in Tata, Hungary
3 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€56,383
2 room house in Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€78,674
2 room house in Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€25,963
7 room house in Tata, Hungary
7 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€209,536
2 room house in Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
€46,942
2 room house in Tata, Hungary
2 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 16 m²
€34,879
5 room house in Tata, Hungary
5 room house
Tata, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
€154,726
