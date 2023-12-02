Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Szekszardi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
42 properties total found
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€70,961
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
€116,069
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
€131,871
per month
Leave a request
8 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 1
Area 275 m²
€184,629
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Decs, Hungary
3 room house
Decs, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€48,802
per month
Leave a request
House in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
House
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
€27,698
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
€26,379
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Bataszek, Hungary
3 room house
Bataszek, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
€105,254
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
€18,202
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 64 m²
€61,992
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€43,526
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€23,741
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Sioagard, Hungary
4 room house
Sioagard, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
€153,001
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Bata, Hungary
5 room house
Bata, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€54,869
per month
Leave a request
House in Vardomb, Hungary
House
Vardomb, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€43,526
per month
Leave a request
7 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
€153,001
per month
Leave a request
House in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
House
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€19,257
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in ocseny, Hungary
2 room house
ocseny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
€42,207
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€168,828
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€46,164
per month
Leave a request
6 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€197,846
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
€143,768
per month
Leave a request
House in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
House
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€30,336
per month
Leave a request
2 room house in Decs, Hungary
2 room house
Decs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€36,667
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Medina, Hungary
3 room house
Medina, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
€63,311
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€65,922
per month
Leave a request
4 room house in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 165 m²
€153,528
per month
Leave a request
5 room house in Decs, Hungary
5 room house
Decs, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€63,311
per month
Leave a request
House in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
House
Szekszardi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
€15,432
per month
Leave a request
3 room house in Vardomb, Hungary
3 room house
Vardomb, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 127 m²
€71,224
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Szekszardi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir