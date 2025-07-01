Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Sarvari jaras, Hungary

2 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Uraiujfalu, Hungary
Villa 6 bedrooms
Uraiujfalu, Hungary
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 587 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant 18th-Century Estate in the Heart of Western Hungary – Rich in History and Literary H…
$969,042
Villa 3 rooms in Meggyeskovacsi, Hungary
Villa 3 rooms
Meggyeskovacsi, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
A move-in ready bargain property is offered for sale in 9757 Meggyeskovacsi, approximately 3…
$92,795
Properties features in Sarvari jaras, Hungary

