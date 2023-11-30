Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pecs, Hungary

91 property total found
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
€301,585
6 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
€207,176
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€102,277
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 75 m²
€31,470
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€114,004
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€50,374
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 61 m²
€50,109
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 167 m²
€185,324
7 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
7 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
€73,970
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
€158,811
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€235,963
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€111,353
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
€145,555
6 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
6 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€182,937
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
€98,070
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€50,374
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€60,714
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 119 m²
€212,075
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
€304,896
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€36,688
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€132,298
3 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
3 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€314,697
8 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
8 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
€528,928
House in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
House
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Area 58 m²
€58,328
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 117 m²
€222,648
2 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€31,815
Villa 3 rooms in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Villa 3 rooms
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
In Polanyi, 25-minute drive from Kaposvar, in a village of about 200 inhabitants, Somogi, Ka…
€140,000
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
€312,075
5 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 154 m²
€178,328
4 room house in Pecsi jaras, Hungary
4 room house
Pecsi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
€96,771
