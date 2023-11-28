Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Pasztoi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pasztoi jaras, Hungary

15 properties total found
3 room house in Palotas, Hungary
3 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
€102,460
4 room house in Vanyarc, Hungary
4 room house
Vanyarc, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
€70,502
5 room house in Bujak, Hungary
5 room house
Bujak, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 182 m²
€73,487
2 room house in Palotas, Hungary
2 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€15,463
3 room house in Kallo, Hungary
3 room house
Kallo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
€31,188
5 room house in Palotas, Hungary
5 room house
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€139,598
4 room house in Erdokuert, Hungary
4 room house
Erdokuert, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€60,580
2 room house in Ber, Hungary
2 room house
Ber, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€104,573
2 room house in Paszto, Hungary
2 room house
Paszto, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
€183,199
4 room house in Kisbagyon, Hungary
4 room house
Kisbagyon, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
€259,467
5 room house in Paszto, Hungary
5 room house
Paszto, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
€173,840
House in Palotas, Hungary
House
Palotas, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€38,789
House in Ber, Hungary
House
Ber, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 55 m²
€18,174
House in Ber, Hungary
House
Ber, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
€18,174
2 room house in Kallo, Hungary
2 room house
Kallo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€25,947
