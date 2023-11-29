Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Papa
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Papa, Hungary

13 properties total found
2 room house in Papa, Hungary
2 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 102 m²
€104,637
5 room house in Papa, Hungary
5 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 226 m²
€222,648
3 room house in Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€186,196
3 room house in Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€103,588
2 room house in Papa, Hungary
2 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
€130,862
2 room house in Papa, Hungary
2 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€78,150
House in Papa, Hungary
House
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€33,830
4 room house in Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
€193,801
4 room house in Papa, Hungary
4 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€159,971
5 room house in Papa, Hungary
5 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
€786,743
8 room house in Papa, Hungary
8 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
€195,374
3 room house in Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
€96,769
3 room house in Papa, Hungary
3 room house
Papa, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€103,588
