Apartments for sale in Oroszlanyi jaras, Hungary

5 properties total found
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€67,922
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€51,138
1 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
1 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
€55,597
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€47,178
2 room apartment in Oroszlany, Hungary
2 room apartment
Oroszlany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
In the center of Oroszlány, 54m brick apartment building II. an apartment for sale on the fi…
€70,282
