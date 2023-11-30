Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nagykoroes
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Nagykoroes, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€66,105
Leave a request
House in Nagykoroes, Hungary
House
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€35,671
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€124,014
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€47,332
Leave a request
House in Nagykoroes, Hungary
House
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€49,976
Leave a request
5 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€92,283
Leave a request
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€100,454
Leave a request
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€63,197
Leave a request
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€76,656
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€74,038
Leave a request
7 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
7 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 314 m²
€86,995
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€44,687
Leave a request
5 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
€115,023
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€48,918
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€52,858
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir