  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nagykoroes

Residential properties for sale in Nagykoroes, Hungary

apartments
3
houses
15
18 properties total found
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€66,105
House in Nagykoroes, Hungary
House
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€35,671
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
€124,014
House in Nagykoroes, Hungary
House
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€49,976
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€47,332
5 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
€92,283
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
€100,454
4 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
4 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
€63,197
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€49,976
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
€54,206
3 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
3 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€76,656
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
€74,038
7 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
7 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 314 m²
€86,995
2 room apartment in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room apartment
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€46,274
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€44,687
5 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
€115,023
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€48,918
2 room house in Nagykoroes, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykoroes, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€52,858
