Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nadudvar
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Nadudvar, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
5 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
5 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
€60,553
Leave a request
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€39,399
Leave a request
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€42,043
Leave a request
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€36,755
Leave a request
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€17,187
Leave a request
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€44,687
Leave a request
4 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
4 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€42,043
Leave a request
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€47,332
Leave a request
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€46,274
Leave a request
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€71,129
Leave a request
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€20,889
Leave a request
4 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
4 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€94,585
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir