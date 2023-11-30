Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Nadudvar

Residential properties for sale in Nadudvar, Hungary

houses
12
12 properties total found
5 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
5 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
€60,553
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
€39,399
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
€42,043
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
€36,755
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€17,187
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€44,687
4 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
4 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€42,043
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€47,332
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
€46,274
3 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
3 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€71,129
2 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
2 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€20,889
4 room house in Nadudvar, Hungary
4 room house
Nadudvar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€94,585
