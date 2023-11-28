Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Mosonmagyarovar
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
4 room house
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
€151,749
Leave a request
3 room house in Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
3 room house
Mosonmagyarovar, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 154 m²
€117,939
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir