Houses for sale in Kunszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

8 properties total found
2 room house in Szabadszallas, Hungary
2 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€15,601
3 room house in Dunavecse, Hungary
3 room house
Dunavecse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€59,495
2 room house in Dunavecse, Hungary
2 room house
Dunavecse, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
€57,908
House in Tass, Hungary
House
Tass, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
€23,269
4 room house in Dunaegyhaza, Hungary
4 room house
Dunaegyhaza, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
€65,841
3 room house in Dunavecse, Hungary
3 room house
Dunavecse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
€47,332
3 room house in Kunpeszer, Hungary
3 room house
Kunpeszer, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
€34,110
6 room house in Szabadszallas, Hungary
6 room house
Szabadszallas, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 193 m²
€26,807
Properties features in Kunszentmiklosi jaras, Hungary

