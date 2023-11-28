Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Koszegi jaras
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Koszegi jaras, Hungary

Apartment To archive
Clear all
10 properties total found
2 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
€68,062
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
5 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 214 m²
€236,507
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€81,464
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koszegdoroszlo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
€81,464
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
€70,689
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€112,735
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
€122,458
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
2 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€91,712
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
3 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
€110,107
Leave a request
6 room apartment in Koeszeg, Hungary
6 room apartment
Koeszeg, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 204 m²
€183,950
Leave a request

Properties features in Koszegi jaras, Hungary

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir