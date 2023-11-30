Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hodmezovasarhelyi jaras, Hungary

11 properties total found
9 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
9 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 200 m²
€1,20M
2 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
2 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
€34,275
2 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
2 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
€13,019
3 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
3 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 105 m²
€68,815
3 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
3 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
€129,925
2 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€44,902
5 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
5 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
€126,471
3 room house in Mindszent, Hungary
3 room house
Mindszent, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
€42,245
4 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
4 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
€79,443
2 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
€144,545
2 room house in Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
2 room house
Hodmezovasarhely, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€14,980
Properties features in Hodmezovasarhelyi jaras, Hungary

