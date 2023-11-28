Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Edelenyi jaras
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Edelenyi jaras, Hungary

House To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
5 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
5 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€65,522
Leave a request
3 room house in Balajt, Hungary
3 room house
Balajt, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
€11,853
Leave a request
House in Ladbesenyo, Hungary
House
Ladbesenyo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€19,754
Leave a request
3 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
3 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€38,982
Leave a request
3 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
3 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€44,555
Leave a request
3 room house in Szendro, Hungary
3 room house
Szendro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€26,209
Leave a request
2 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
2 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€36,692
Leave a request
2 room house in Hangacs, Hungary
2 room house
Hangacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
€13,104
Leave a request
2 room house in Hangacs, Hungary
2 room house
Hangacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€19,754
Leave a request
2 room house in Hangacs, Hungary
2 room house
Hangacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€14,415
Leave a request
2 room house in Tomor, Hungary
2 room house
Tomor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€15,777
Leave a request
2 room house in Tomor, Hungary
2 room house
Tomor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€13,629
Leave a request
4 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
4 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€38,192
Leave a request
2 room house in Hegymeg, Hungary
2 room house
Hegymeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
FOR SALE: 65nm cute family house, characterized by 2 rooms + living room-kitchen. In good …
€31,344
Leave a request

Properties features in Edelenyi jaras, Hungary

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir