Residential properties for sale in Edelenyi jaras, Hungary

Edeleny
16 properties total found
2 room apartment in Edeleny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€27,519
5 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
5 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
€65,522
3 room house in Balajt, Hungary
3 room house
Balajt, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
€11,853
House in Ladbesenyo, Hungary
House
Ladbesenyo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€19,754
3 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
3 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
€38,982
3 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
3 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€44,555
3 room house in Szendro, Hungary
3 room house
Szendro, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
€26,209
2 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
2 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
€36,692
2 room apartment in Edeleny, Hungary
2 room apartment
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
€40,826
2 room house in Hangacs, Hungary
2 room house
Hangacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
€13,104
2 room house in Hangacs, Hungary
2 room house
Hangacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€19,754
2 room house in Hangacs, Hungary
2 room house
Hangacs, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
€14,415
2 room house in Tomor, Hungary
2 room house
Tomor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
€15,777
2 room house in Tomor, Hungary
2 room house
Tomor, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
€13,629
4 room house in Edeleny, Hungary
4 room house
Edeleny, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
€38,192
2 room house in Hegymeg, Hungary
2 room house
Hegymeg, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
FOR SALE: 65nm cute family house, characterized by 2 rooms + living room-kitchen. In good …
€31,344
