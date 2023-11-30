Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Csurgoi jaras, Hungary

18 properties total found
3 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
€52,884
2 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
2 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€49,976
2 room house in ortilos, Hungary
2 room house
ortilos, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
€31,731
6 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
6 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 229 m²
€63,435
3 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€70,072
7 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
7 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 187 m²
€118,990
4 room house in Zakanyfalu, Hungary
4 room house
Zakanyfalu, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
€40,985
House in Csurgo, Hungary
House
Csurgo, Hungary
Area 50 m²
€66,105
2 room house in Zakany, Hungary
2 room house
Zakany, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
€129,000
3 room house in Zakany, Hungary
3 room house
Zakany, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
€60,553
House in Csurgo, Hungary
House
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 17 m²
€11,370
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
€34,348
House in Csurgo, Hungary
House
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
€21,022
4 room house in Poganyszentpeter, Hungary
4 room house
Poganyszentpeter, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
€25,913
3 room house in Gyekenyes, Hungary
3 room house
Gyekenyes, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
€35,697
3 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
3 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
€65,841
5 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
5 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
€50,240
3 room house in Berzence, Hungary
3 room house
Berzence, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
€80,649
Properties features in Csurgoi jaras, Hungary

