  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Baja

New buildings for sale in Baja

houses
2
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa
Villa
Baja, Hungary
Price on request
Finishing options Finished
Agency
Estate for you
Leave a request
Villa Novostrojka
Villa Novostrojka
Baja, Hungary
from
$223,948
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 12
5
Developer
Unique real estate
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go