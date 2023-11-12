Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Chania Municipality, Greece

villas
27
cottages
21
townhouses
20
99 properties total found
4 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
€460,000
4 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
4 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 270 m²
€1,25M
3 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
€500,000
3 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
€420,000
3 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 310 m²
€580,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koumbeli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€535,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koumbeli, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€535,000
3 room house in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room house
Chania Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
€370,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kathiana, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kathiana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€310,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€320,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Korakies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Korakies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-basemen…
€295,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€370,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 7/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 level…
€725,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 level…
€465,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Mournies, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Mournies, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 7/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 1 level…
€497,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2…
€320,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Plataniás, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Plataniás, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a three storey maisonette of 53 sq.m. living space, in Platanias, Chania. The ma…
€190,000
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Perivolia, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
€1,92M
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Chorafakia, Greece
2 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Three houses built in solid stone (very strong and beautifully shaped) are located on the ou…
€250,000
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
€550,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€530,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€520,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€530,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€540,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€550,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€560,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€570,000
3 room townhouse in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€580,000
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
3 room townhouse with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€590,000
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 184 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
€810,000

Properties features in Chania Municipality, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
