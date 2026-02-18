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Apartment in a new building Ocean Sky Residence

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$339,000
VAT
from
$3,000/m²
;
3
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ID: 35061
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 30/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Address
    Ilia Chavchavadze Avenue

About the complex

Ocean Sky Residence

Ocean Sky Residence is a high-end, premium quality development designed for modern, comfortable living. Ideally located near New Road, the project offers a perfect balance between accessibility and tranquility.

Residents can enjoy stunning panoramic views while avoiding the heavy traffic of the city, ensuring a more peaceful and efficient daily lifestyle. Ocean Sky Residence combines exceptional construction quality, a strategic location, and a refined living environment — making it an ideal choice for those who value both comfort and convenience.

Pricing & Availability

The price per square meter starts from $3,000, offering excellent value for a premium-class development. The minimum available apartment size is 113 sq.m, maximum 715. ensuring spacious and comfortable living environments tailored to modern standards.

 delivered in Q3 2025

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
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Apartment in a new building Ocean Sky Residence
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$339,000
VAT
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Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2029
Area 61–293 m²
2 real estate properties 2
🌊 GRANDIOUS WATTERFRONT PROJECT IN TBILISI | NEW CITY AT PEKI📍 Krtsanisi Rayon • 10 km of embankment • territory of 590 hectaresThe scale that changes the way we think about life in Tbilisi.This is not just a residential complex - this is a new format of a city near the water with its own in…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
61.3
115,000
House
293.0
560,000
Agency
VIP REALTY CLUB
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