Apartment in a new building Ocean Sky Residence

Ocean Sky Residence

Ocean Sky Residence is a high-end, premium quality development designed for modern, comfortable living. Ideally located near New Road, the project offers a perfect balance between accessibility and tranquility.

Residents can enjoy stunning panoramic views while avoiding the heavy traffic of the city, ensuring a more peaceful and efficient daily lifestyle. Ocean Sky Residence combines exceptional construction quality, a strategic location, and a refined living environment — making it an ideal choice for those who value both comfort and convenience.

Pricing & Availability

The price per square meter starts from $3,000, offering excellent value for a premium-class development. The minimum available apartment size is 113 sq.m, maximum 715. ensuring spacious and comfortable living environments tailored to modern standards.

delivered in Q3 2025