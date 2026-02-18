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Apartment in a new building Moma Liv

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$175,599
VAT
from
$2,920/m²
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ID: 35034
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Address
    Dimitri Uznadze Street, 47 a
  • Metro
    Marjanishvili (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Rustaveli (~ 800 m)

About the complex

CHUGURETI – Old Tbilisi

Location Overview

Chugureti is one of the most historic districts of Tbilisi, known for its 19th-century German settlements and rich cultural heritage. David Aghmashenebeli Avenue, along with numerous art spaces, galleries, and creative venues, defines the character of the area. Here, history blends naturally with contemporary urban life, creating a distinctive and vibrant environment.

Architectural Concept

The project features modern architectural design combined with high-quality materials, creating a strong and expressive urban identity. Every element is carefully considered to highlight the style and prestige of this club-style residence in the heart of Tbilisi. Interior Standards Apartments are delivered in accordance with premium international standards, ensuring exceptional quality and refined aesthetics in every detail. A full turnkey finishing service is also available, offering a complete, ready-to-live solution with comfort and elegance. ⸻

Amenities & Infrastructure

Swimming Pool-Private pool equipped with a premium water purification system.

Fitness & SPA Wellness complex exclusively for residents.

Coworking Space Comfortable and functional workspace within the residence.

Parking Spacious parking area with additional storage options.

Courtyard 1,000 m² landscaped courtyard designed for comfortable family living.

Concierge Service – Professional concierge service for residents’ convenience and security. ⸻

Apartment Types & Pricing

Starting Price From $2,920 per m²

2-Room Apartments 53.7 – 100.7 m² From $175,599 From $3,020 per m²

3-Room Apartments 91.2 – 164.4 m² From $321,024 From $3,120 per m²

4-Room Apartments 220.2 m² From $642,984 From $2,920 per m² ⸻

Completion Date First half of 2026.

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
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Apartment in a new building Moma Liv
Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$175,599
VAT
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