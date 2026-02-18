Apartment in a new building Archi Grand Avenue

Experience Premium Living at Grand Avenue

Discover Grand Avenue by Archi, a modern residential complex on Dadiani Street, just steps from Nadzaladzevi Metro Station and close to Dinamo Stadium. Enjoy the perfect blend of city convenience and serene comfort.

Thoughtful Design and Quality Materials

Built with eco-friendly, energy-efficient materials, including German YTONG blocks that keep your home warm and reduce utility costs. Elegant aluminum panels, plastered walls, and high-quality balcony tiles create a refined and lasting look.

All-in-One Lifestyle

Relax and enjoy a full range of amenities: outdoor pool, lounge area, cinema, conference rooms, indoor kids’ zone, multi-level parking, and a fully equipped fitness center – everything you need just steps from your door.

Comfort Meets Investment

With diverse apartment layouts, sophisticated design, and premium construction, Grand Avenue offers a harmonious home and a smart investment choice.

Completion

The project is expected to be ready by July 2029.