  1. Realting.com
  2. The Gambia
  3. Residential
  4. House
  5. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in The Gambia

2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Sukuta, The Gambia
3 bedroom townthouse
Sukuta, The Gambia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/2
3-bed 2-story semi-attached Townhouses with rooftop seaview | Kololi – 5 minutes to beach …
$147,000
3 bedroom house in Sanyang, The Gambia
3 bedroom house
Sanyang, The Gambia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Modern New Build 2-Story House for Sale | Sanyang Welcome to your new home in Sanyang, ne…
$147,543
