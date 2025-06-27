Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Finland
  3. Upper Savonia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Upper Savonia, Finland

No properties were found in this region.
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
House in Ii, Finland
House
Ii, Finland
$17,438
Apartment in Forssa, Finland
Apartment
Forssa, Finland
$16,369
3 bedroom house in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$178,629
Townhouse in Ilomantsi, Finland
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
$13,950
2 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5/6
This harmonious and stylish home is looking for new residents!In the open kitchen, cooking i…
$408,050
Apartment in Heinola, Finland
Apartment
Heinola, Finland
$12,788
House in Anttola, Finland
House
Anttola, Finland
$29,230
3 bedroom apartment in Jarvenpaa, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$296,976
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/5
More spacious two-bedroom apartment on Lauttasaari Park Arch. The apartment is in good condi…
$371,178
1 bedroom apartment in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/6
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$184,842
3 bedroom apartment in Garnison, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Garnison, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$106,714
Apartment in Kouvola sub-region, Finland
Apartment
Kouvola sub-region, Finland
$19,763
Properties features in Upper Savonia, Finland

