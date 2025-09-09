Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Uusimaa, Finland

4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Villa 4 bedrooms
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Amazing project - One Only - special price from the finnish developer  We build houses in…
$475,468
Villa 2 bedrooms in Vasarankyla, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Vasarankyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$139,212
Villa 2 bedrooms in Tuusula, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Tuusula, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,142
Tut TravelTut Travel
Villa 5 bedrooms in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Villa 5 bedrooms
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Bedrooms 5
Area 560 m²
The historically relevant Villa is a luxury villa that was designed by architect Erik Lindro…
$4,57M
