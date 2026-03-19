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Monthly rent of restaurants in Turku sub-region, Finland

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1 property total found
Restaurant 77 m² in Turku sub-region, Finland
Restaurant 77 m²
Turku sub-region, Finland
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,379
per month
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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