Seaview Cottages for Sale in Turku sub-region, Finland

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Leave a free request for a search query
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom apartment in Kemi, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Kemi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$77,229
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
4 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
4 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$200,347
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 1/5
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$67,155
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 2 bedrooms in Peraseinajoen kirkonkyla, Finland
Villa 2 bedrooms
Peraseinajoen kirkonkyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$301,080
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Kemijarvi, Finland
2 bedroom house
Kemijarvi, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/1
Atmospheric detached house in Särkikankaa. Electrical renovation and floor renovation carrie…
$23,504
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
2 bedroom house in Vasarankyla, Finland
2 bedroom house
Vasarankyla, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$153,338
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Tornio, Finland
5 bedroom house
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$16,789
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Sheltered by a quiet courtyard, a beautiful house. Great views from the balcony and bedroom …
$284,287
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Kittila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 1/1
This well-maintained detached house has been cared for with attention and love. The Juolurov…
$334,653
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Mynamaki, Finland
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Mynamaki, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful summer place by the lake! In addition to the main building, the property has a sau…
$129,832
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
5 bedroom house in Pyhtaan kirkonkyla, Finland
5 bedroom house
Pyhtaan kirkonkyla, Finland
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$333,538
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$63,405
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano

