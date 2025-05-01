Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Fell Lapland sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Fell Lapland sub-region, Finland

Kittila
6
Sirkka
6
Kolari
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Kittila, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Kittila, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 2/5
Easy and atmospheric vacation right at the center of Levi's services. Location next to the G…
$549,090
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Fell Lapland sub-region

1 BHK

Properties features in Fell Lapland sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go