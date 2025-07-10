Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tornio
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Tornio, Finland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/4
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$978
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom apartment in Tornio, Finland
3 bedroom apartment
Tornio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 4/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$1,122
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go