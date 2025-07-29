Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Tampere
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Tampere, Finland

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room Cottage in Tampere sub-region, Finland
1 room Cottage
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$63,718
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tampere, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go