Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. South Karelia
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in South Karelia, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Imatra, Finland
4 bedroom house
Imatra, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 1
Cozy House for Sale with 1 Hectare of Land and Private Forest! 🌿🏡 This home was built wit…
$111,244
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Русский, Suomi
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in South Karelia, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes