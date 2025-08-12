Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Sodankyla
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Sodankyla, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in Sodankyla, Finland
2 bedroom house
Sodankyla, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 158 m²
Floor 1/3
A detached house in Sattanen, Sodankylä, is looking for new owners. This three-story house h…
$214,313
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Cottage 1 bedroom in Unarin Luusua, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Unarin Luusua, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$164,409
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go