Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Inner Savonia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Inner Savonia, Finland

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tervo, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Tervo, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 1/1
Cozy terraced apartment in Tervo, .end apartment with private sauna. The location is peacefu…
$33,290
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Inner Savonia, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go