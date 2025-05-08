Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Savonlinna
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Savonlinna, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
7 bedroom house in Savonlinna sub-region, Finland
7 bedroom house
Savonlinna sub-region, Finland
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 251 m²
Floor 1/2
A unique, well-maintained farm center in Savonlinna's Pihlajaniemi. In addition to the resid…
$333,717
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Savonlinna, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go