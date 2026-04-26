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Residential properties for sale in Sastamala, Finland

1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Haijaa, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Haijaa, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/1
Superbly located in Häijää, just less than 40 minutes drive from Tampere, this excellent log…
$125,900
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Agency
Habita
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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