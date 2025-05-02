Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Rovaniemi sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland

Rovaniemi
29
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
2 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/2
A new home for the summer!Perfectly located home for a family with children or someone who n…
$142,156
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 6/8
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$203,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
1 bedroom apartment in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
1 bedroom apartment
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$100,991
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Rovaniemi sub-region

1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go