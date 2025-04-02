Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Raisio
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Raisio, Finland

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Raisio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raisio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 162 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$335,917
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
3 bedroom house in Raisio, Finland
3 bedroom house
Raisio, Finland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$304,378
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes