  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Raahe sub-region
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Sea view

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Raahe sub-region, Finland

1 property total found
Cottage 1 bedroom in Karinkanta, Finland
Cottage 1 bedroom
Karinkanta, Finland
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
We got a wonderful holiday home for sale in Siikajoki Karinkannta, right by the sea! This ca…
$111,192
