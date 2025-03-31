Show property on map Show properties list
2 bedroom house in Pukkila, Finland
2 bedroom house
Pukkila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 1/1
Seventies retro at it's best. The Toukola-69 full brick house has been Safa's model house fo…
$106,161
3 bedroom house in Pukkila, Finland
3 bedroom house
Pukkila, Finland
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/3
Near the center of Pukkila, a large three-storey house with the spirit of the 50s is waiting…
$145,160
5 bedroom house in Pukkila, Finland
5 bedroom house
Pukkila, Finland
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Floor 1/3
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$150,606
