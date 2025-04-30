Show property on map Show properties list
Offices for Sale in Pirkanmaa, Finland

2 properties total found
Office 26 m² in Tampere sub-region, Finland
Office 26 m²
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/5
$112,587
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Office 252 m² in Vaihmala, Finland
Office 252 m²
Vaihmala, Finland
Area 252 m²
Floor 1/3
$112,587
